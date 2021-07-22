Man Sentenced After 4th Conviction In Washington Man's Murder

By Zuri Anderson

July 22, 2021

Close up lawyer businessman working or reading lawbook in office workplace for consultant lawyer concept.
Photo: Getty Images

A man was convicted for the fourth time in the murder of a Washington man back over 16 years ago, according to GoSkagit on Tuesday (July 20).

Terrance Jon Irby, 63, was sentenced to 32 years and four months in prison for killing James Rock in March 2005. Rock was found stabbed and bludgeoned in the garage of his Hamilton-area home on March 11, 2005.

Authorities believe he died on March 8, 2005, which was the same day Irby was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop. Officials found guns belonging to Rock and boots splattered with the victim's blood.

“You were caught red-handed,” Candy Rock, the daughter of James, told Irby last month when he was handed his fourth conviction. “I just wish you could admit it.”

Irby, who was present for his sentencing, told the daughter that "while he was sorry she had to keep going through this, he would not plead guilty to killing James Rock, whom Irby called his friend," GoSkagit wrote.

The first three convictions were overturned by the state Court of Appels on procedural grounds, according to reporters.

Irby said he plans to appeal his conviction again.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Man Sentenced After 4th Conviction In Washington Man's Murder

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.