Man Sentenced After 4th Conviction In Washington Man's Murder

A man was convicted for the fourth time in the murder of a Washington man back over 16 years ago, according to GoSkagit on Tuesday (July 20).

Terrance Jon Irby, 63, was sentenced to 32 years and four months in prison for killing James Rock in March 2005. Rock was found stabbed and bludgeoned in the garage of his Hamilton-area home on March 11, 2005.

Authorities believe he died on March 8, 2005, which was the same day Irby was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop. Officials found guns belonging to Rock and boots splattered with the victim's blood.

“You were caught red-handed,” Candy Rock, the daughter of James, told Irby last month when he was handed his fourth conviction. “I just wish you could admit it.”

Irby, who was present for his sentencing, told the daughter that "while he was sorry she had to keep going through this, he would not plead guilty to killing James Rock, whom Irby called his friend," GoSkagit wrote.

The first three convictions were overturned by the state Court of Appels on procedural grounds, according to reporters.

Irby said he plans to appeal his conviction again.