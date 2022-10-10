This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In California

Sometimes all it takes is a slice of cheesecake or two, or three, to fix your problems. All joking aside, cheesecake is a popular desert that is enjoyed by many at eating establishments across the country. This dish is often served plain or topped with fresh fruit compote, chocolate drizzle, sugar, and more! While most cheesecakes are made with similar ingredients, New York style cheesecake is specifically known for adding additional cream cheese into the mix. Regardless of how you prefer to order your cheesecake, there is one restaurant in California that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best cheesecake in all of California can be found at Harriet's Cheesecake Unlimited in Inglewood. Lovefood recommended trying the praline cheesecake.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best cheesecake in the entire state:

"Veteran cake shop Harriet’s Cheesecakes Unlimited, which dates back to 1983, serves dozens of cheesecake flavours but praline is the one that really stands out. It’s wonderfully rich and sweet with a crunchy crust, sticky sauce and crumbles on top, adding satisfying texture. All of the cheesecakes here are incredible, though, with some customers describing them as the best anywhere – ever."