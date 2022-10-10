This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Minnesota

Sometimes all it takes is a slice of cheesecake or two, or three, to fix your problems. All joking aside, cheesecake is a popular desert that is enjoyed by many at eating establishments across the country. This dish is often served plain or topped with fresh fruit compote, chocolate drizzle, sugar, and more! While most cheesecakes are made with similar ingredients, New York style cheesecake is specifically known for adding additional cream cheese into the mix. Regardless of how you prefer to order your cheesecake, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best cheesecake in all of Minnesota can be found at Muddy Paws Cheesecake in St. Louis Park. Lovefood recommended that first-timers try the raspberry swirl cheesecake.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best cheesecake in the entire state:

"Independent bakery Muddy Paws Cheesecake has a tempting array of cheesecake flavours to choose from, including black forest, cafe au lait, chocolate toffee, lemon drop and honey vanilla. If you only try one, make it the raspberry swirl – it's perfectly balanced with just the right amount of berry for a deliciously tart and sweet treat."