This Is Minnesota's Best Socially Distanced Travel Destination

Sometimes, it is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of average tourist destinations and explore a location on the path less traveled. There is one spot in each state that is known for being extremely beautiful, and you don't have to wait in a long line near lots of people to enjoy it.

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best socially distanced travel destination in all of Minnesota is the Franconia Sculpture Park located in East central Minnesota. This sculpture park is known providing an outdoor twist on an art museum. Liviability mentioned that getting into the sculpture park is free, and some of the art is interactive.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most popular socially distanced tourist destination in Minnesota:

"Missing museums? Franconia Sculpture Park is a free, outdoor museum with more than 120 sculptures spread across 43 acres. Since it’s all outdoors, the park prides itself on being an oasis during these uncertain times and a place to come and enjoy art safely. Unlike your typical museum, this sculpture park is designed for visitors to interact with the art. If you visit on a Sunday, free tours are offered at 2 p.m."