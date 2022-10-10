This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin

Sometimes all it takes is a slice of cheesecake or two, or three, to fix your problems. All joking aside, cheesecake is a popular desert that is enjoyed by many at eating establishments across the country. This dish is often served plain or topped with fresh fruit compote, chocolate drizzle, sugar, and more! While most cheesecakes are made with similar ingredients, New York style cheesecake is specifically known for adding additional cream cheese into the mix. Regardless of how you prefer to order your cheesecake, there is one restaurant in Wisconsin that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best cheesecake in all of Wisconsin can be found at Simma's Bakery in Wauwatosa. Lovefood recommended that first-timers try the classic cheesecake.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best cheesecake in the entire state:

"Long-running family bakery Simma’s Bakery serves a classic cheesecake that's a little unconventional but, according to those who've tasted it, really is the best. It has a chocolate cake bottom and a layer of raspberry jam running through the creamy, fluffy cheesecake interior, and the whole thing is cloaked with a glossy chocolate ganache. It's described as out of this world."