Unique 'Hobbit Home' For Sale In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

September 27, 2022

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Tours Hobbiton
Photo: Getty Images

A home fit for a fantasy novel is for sale in River Falls and it looks very similar to a "hobbit-hole". According to the Zillow listing, the property is built in the side of a hill in the woods and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The space encompasses a total of 2,236 square feet and includes three fireplaces throughout.

The home was designed by architect, Mike McGuire and is very earth friendly. It was built in 1972 and has a two car garage attached to the main space. The unique property is being sold for $315,000 and has been on Zillow for a mere 13 days.

Here is what Zillow had to say about the unique listing:

"Unique opportunity to own one of the most artistically designed homes in western Wisconsin! Known for its energy efficiency, this outstanding "Bermed-Earth-Sheltered home" designed by well-known Architect, Mike McGuire, offers 2 beds, 2 baths, 3 wood burning fireplaces, 5 large newer skylights, and 2 newer furnaces controlled by Nest. The thoughtfully designed layout with a modern feel gives you the perfect opportunity to create your own space to enjoy or thrill and potential opportunity to host as a short-term rental. Nestled in the hillside on almost 3.5 acres, this home is surrounded by nature and privacy and is truly one of a kind! This artistic masterpiece is a must-see!"
