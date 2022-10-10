This Washington City One Of 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.

Americans have to take many things into account before deciding on their next home, from affordability and attractions to commutes and schools.

To help ease that search, Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023. The website states, "In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie."

One Washington state city broke into the Top 5: Kirkland! Home to over 90,000 people, this destination is less than 30 minutes away from Seattle and Bellevue. The median household income is $128,775, and the unemployment rate is 2.9%.

Writers also gave a glimpse of what to expect out of Kirkland:

"Kirkland is easy on the eyes, to put it mildly. Sitting on the edge of sparkling Lake Washington, residents enjoy views of both Mount Rainier and the Seattle skyline. But it’s not just looks that give locals bragging rights. They describe the Seattle suburb as a family-friendly, community-focused town with great schools and employment opportunities."

Camas is another Washington city that made the rankings, coming in the No. 32 spot.

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in the country:

Atlanta, Georgia Tempe, Arizona Kirkland, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Rogers Park (Chicago), Illinois Columbia, Maryland Somerville, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Tampa, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey

Check out Money's full list on its website.