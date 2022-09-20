Washington City Ranks Among The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

September 20, 2022

Seattle Monrail
Photo: Getty Images

U.S. News & World Report rolled out its list of the "150 Best Places to Live in the U.S." for 2022-2023, and one Washington state city landed in the Top 50.

"U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," according to the website.

Seattle is the highest-ranking Washington city on the list. Coming in the No. 37 spot, the Emerald City actually tumbled several ranks compared to last year's report. Data shows that Seattle's strongest asset is its job market, especially since the city is home to some of the world's biggest brands and companies, including Amazon, Starbucks, and Microsoft.

Here are the Top 20 places to live in the country:

  1. Huntsville, Alabama
  2. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  3. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  4. Boulder, Colorado
  5. San Jose, California
  6. Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina
  7. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  8. Portland, Maine
  9. Sarasota, Florida
  10. San Francisco, California
  11. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  12. Naples, Florida
  13. Austin, Texas
  14. Des Moines, Iowa
  15. Boise, Idaho
  16. Grand Rapids, Michigan
  17. Madison, Wisconsin
  18. Boston, Massachusetts
  19. Washington D.C.
  20. Melbourne, Florida

Check out the full report on U.S. News' website.

