Washington City Ranks Among The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

U.S. News & World Report rolled out its list of the "150 Best Places to Live in the U.S." for 2022-2023, and one Washington state city landed in the Top 50.

"U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life," according to the website.

Seattle is the highest-ranking Washington city on the list. Coming in the No. 37 spot, the Emerald City actually tumbled several ranks compared to last year's report. Data shows that Seattle's strongest asset is its job market, especially since the city is home to some of the world's biggest brands and companies, including Amazon, Starbucks, and Microsoft.

Here are the Top 20 places to live in the country:

Huntsville, Alabama Colorado Springs, Colorado Green Bay, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado San Jose, California Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Maine Sarasota, Florida San Francisco, California Ann Arbor, Michigan Naples, Florida Austin, Texas Des Moines, Iowa Boise, Idaho Grand Rapids, Michigan Madison, Wisconsin Boston, Massachusetts Washington D.C. Melbourne, Florida

Check out the full report on U.S. News' website.