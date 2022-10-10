Two Michigan School Bus Drivers Help Save 2-Year-Old After Carjacking

Two Michigan school bus drivers recently helped reunite a 2-year-old boy with his parents after a carjacking, according to Good Morning America.

Dave Skinner, a bus driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools, was working last Tuesday (October 4) when two parents in Kentwood flagged him down. "They screamed at me that somebody had stolen their car with their baby in it," he told WZZM. Skinner called 911 and alerted his fellow bus drivers about this situation via radio.

On driver, Sue Figueroa, was paying attention. She noticed a young child standing on the side of the road and quickly turned her bus around. "I just saw … a little baby around the corner standing with a blanket on," Figueroa said in surveillance video from her school bus. Figueroa brought the boy, who was left on the side of the road by the carjacker, onto her school bus. She then drove the boy to where his parents were waiting for him.

Kelloggsville Public Schools Superintendent James Alston told ABC News, "Sue Figeroa, David Skinner and Kristin Nickeslon all did a great job getting this 2-year-old back with his parents. Sue and David were the drivers involved and Kristin is the director of transportation and helped coordinate their efforts."

The Kentwood Police Department are still searching for the suspected carjacker.