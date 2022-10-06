Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a school bus crash that happened today (October 6), according to West Bend News.

The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. on County Road 16 at U.S. Highway 20 in Madison County, Williams County, according to West Bend News. 52-year-old Aaron D. Mullins of Pioneer, Ohio, was headed south on County Road 16 in a North Central Schools school bus when he approached a stop sign at U.S. Highway 20. When Mullins entered the intersection from the stop sign, he was struck by a Kenworth semi-truck headed east. The semi-truck was being driven by 67-year-old Terry L. Brehm of Fayette, Ohio.

At the time of the incident, the school bus was transporting seven children in addition to Mullins, according to West Bend News. Brehm was the only person in the semi-truck. Emergency responders arrived at the scene of the crash and evaluated the seven children, as well as the two men driving. Luckily, no injuries were reported. However, Mullins was cited by the Bryan Municipal Court for failing to yielding from a stop sign, and the crash is still currently under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind everyone to always make sure intersections are clear before proceeding though stop signs and red lights.