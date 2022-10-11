"Is this a porn movie?" one of the employees asked. "Yes," Ye replied.



"You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business and by the partnership," Kanye West explained after one of the employees pushed his phone away. "The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated. So, then the girl was like, 'Well, I'm gonna do the thing that is your worst nightmare.' This is your worst nightmare," Kanye added, pointing to another man in the meeting. "Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We've done all this. That's your West nightmare and then worst nightmare No. 2. Is it your dream or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?"



