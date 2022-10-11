Kanye West Tried To Use Porn To Intimidate Adidas Executives

By Tony M. Centeno

October 11, 2022

Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West's new documentary is getting a lot of attention due to one scene in particular when he tried to show porn to adidas executives during a meeting.

On Monday, October 10, the Donda rapper uploaded (and later deleted) a 30-minute documentary titled Last Week to his YouTube channel. The doc includes footage of Ye scoping out new locations for his Donda Academy, listening to unreleased music in his car, and taking meetings. One of the meetings was with executives from adidas. In the middle of their discussion, Ye pulled out his phone and played a porn movie.

"Is this a porn movie?" one of the employees asked. "Yes," Ye replied.

"You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business and by the partnership," Kanye West explained after one of the employees pushed his phone away. "The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated. So, then the girl was like, 'Well, I'm gonna do the thing that is your worst nightmare.' This is your worst nightmare," Kanye added, pointing to another man in the meeting. "Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We've done all this. That's your West nightmare and then worst nightmare No. 2. Is it your dream or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?"

Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about Ye's intimidation tactics above.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.