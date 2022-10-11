Khloe Kardashian Gets 'Rare' Tumor Removed From Face: 'Take This Seriously'

Khloe Kardashian has a serious message for her followers: Get checked, do regular self-exams and go to your annual checkups.

Why? The Kardashians star revealed in a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday (October 11) that she underwent an operation to have a tumor removed from her face, one that was "incredibly rare for someone my age." The 38-year-old socialite revealed her diagnosis after she has "seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," she wrote on Instagram.

Khloe said she noticed a "small bump" on her cheek and thought it was a zit at first. She made the decision to get it biopsied seven months "after realizing it was not budging." Her dermatologists, Dr. Tess Mauricio and Dr. Daniel Behroozan, ran several tests and a biopsy and it was determined Kardashian would need an "immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face."

Kardashian is now healing from the procedure, which was done by Dr. Garth Fisher, a longtime family friend. She says fans might notice a scar and an indentation in her cheek — but assures that she will continue to look fabulous while wearing a face bandage.

"I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren't as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful," Khloe wrote.

She continued with a request for all her followers to take part in: "get checked, and frequently." Here's Khloe's message:

PS I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently. At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.