Fans Are Convinced 'The Kardashians' Editors Gave Kim Kardashian CGI Tears

The Kardashians fans are convinced the show's editors gave Kim Kardashian fake tears. According to Page Six, it all started after a TikTok user made a video accusing the editors of adding a "CGI (computer-generated imagery) tear" to Kim's confessional interview in the show's season 2 premiere last week.

"Y’all please tell me you see this cgi tear on kardashians,” the creator captioned the video, which has since been deleted. It shows a clip in which Kim gets emotional about her sister Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals. In the confessional Kim wishes for her sister to find true love as the episode was largely concerned with Khloe welcoming a son via surrogacy with Thompson.

Kim is moved to tears at the emotional situation and pats her eyes to wipe away her tears but the creator noticed that she doesn't touch one of her tears. "She doesn’t touch it! That’s a fake tear!" the creator said in the video.

The clip has gone viral but some fans are split on whether or not the tear is fake. "ngl [not gonna lie] I had the same thought when I watched," one fan who agreed with the CGI theory wrote per Page Six. “Y'all literally watch everything they do just to find anything to hate over. Obsessed behavior,” wrote another fan who criticized the creator and other fans for nitpicking over the reality tv family.

You can decide for yourself by streaming the first episode of season 2 on Hulu now. New episodes of The Kardashians stream every Thursday.