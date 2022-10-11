“25 years on, so we gonna be back with those songs the way you can recognize them, aye?” she said in the last slide of photographer Julia Beverly's recap from the event.



The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill dropped on August 25, 1998 and almost instantly became the most successful Hip-Hop/R&B album of the year. Hill made history as the first female in Hip-Hop to sell over 442,000 units within the album's first week. At the Grammys in 1999, she received 10 nominations and won five statues. She was the first woman to earn that many nods and awards in one night. It's her only solo album to date, yet over the years, Hill has released various singles and recently reunited with Nas for their song "Nobody" off King's Disease 2.

Lauryn Hill hasn't confirmed the details surrounding her upcoming tour, but fans know she'll able to pull it off. Hill previously traveled across the globe to perform hits like "Doo Wop (That Thing)," "Ex-Factor," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You (I Love You Baby)" and others for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour back in 2018.

