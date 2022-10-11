In just a few days, you'll be able to see and meet some of your favorite stars from your favorite television shows, including HBO's House of the Dragon and Netflix's Stranger Things.

The Dallas Fan Festival is scheduled to kick off on October 14 at the Irving Convention Center — and the celebrity guest lineup is insane! In addition to House of the Dragon's Matt Smith, who plays "Daemon Targaryen," and Eduardo Franco who plays "Argyle" in Stranger Things, you'll come into close contact with actors from Arrow, Doctor Who and The Mandalorian.

Celebrity Guest Lineup for Dallas Fan Fest

Matt Smith , House of the Dragon & Doctor Who (Saturday)

, House of the Dragon & Doctor Who (Saturday) Tom Sturridge , The Sandman (Saturday, Sunday)

, The Sandman (Saturday, Sunday) Jenna Coleman , The Sandman & Doctor Who (Saturday, Sunday)

, The Sandman & Doctor Who (Saturday, Sunday) Eduardo Franco , Stranger Things (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

, Stranger Things (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) Stephen Amell , Arrow (Saturday)

, Arrow (Saturday) Katie Cassidy , Arrow (Saturday, Sunday)

, Arrow (Saturday, Sunday) Emily Swallow , The Mandalorian (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

, The Mandalorian (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) Mason Alexander Park , The Sandman (Saturday, Sunday)

, The Sandman (Saturday, Sunday) Gates McFadden , Star Trek (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

, Star Trek (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) John De Lancie, Star Trek: The Next Generation (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Dallas Fan Fest Ticket Information

Tickets for Dallas Fan Fest are still available. Single day or weekend pass tickets are available, starting at $25 and $75 each for adults, respectively. There's also a gold package available for $159 that includes a weekend pass, show floor access, theater access and a collectible badge.

If you want autographs or photo ops, those prices are not included in the admission ticket. Each celebrity has its own pricing, which you can find here. For example, you can get an autograph from Smith for $100, while a photo op will cost you $120. Franco, on the other hand, has different prices — $60 for an autograph, $50 for a table photo, $70 for a photo and $90 for a table photo and autograph combo.

Here's more information about the Dallas Fan Festival.