Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2022
By Dani Medina
October 4, 2022
September has came and went. That means it's time for new Netflix titles! The streaming giant is bringing back some old classics — like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Wedding Crashers — and is adding some binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From the ninth season of The Blacklist to Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, there's something for everyone.
Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in October 2022:
PS: For all you Halloween lovers out there, check out Netflix's Halloween releases!
October 1
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- 60 Days In (Season 3)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2)
- Call Me By Your Name (2017)
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Chocolat (2000)
- City Slickers (1991)
- Gladiator (2000)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
- I Love You, Man (2009)
- Labyrinth (1986)
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- Last Seen Alive (2022)
- Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005)
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
- National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
- Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
- Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
- Point Break (1991)
- Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (2022)
- Risky Business (1983)
- Robin Hood (2010)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Rush Hour (1998)
- Rush Hour 2 (2001)
- Rush Hour 3 (2007)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (1998)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2014)
- Vegas Vacation (1997)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Wedding Crashers (2005)
- Yes Man (2008)
October 2
- Forever Queens (Season 1)
October 3
- Chip and Potato (Season 4)
- Jexi (2019)
October 4
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022)
October 5
- Bling Empire (Season 3)
- High Water (Season 1)
- Jumping from High Places (2022)
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)
- Nailed It! (Season 7)
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1)
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022)
October 6
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1)
- Missing Home (2022)
- The Blacklist (Season 9)
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022)
October 7
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series)
- Derry Girls (Season 3)
- Doll House (2022)
- Glitch (Season 1)
- Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022)
- Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)
- Man on Pause (Season 1)
- Oddballs (Season 1)
- Old People (2022)
- The Midnight Club (Season 1)
- The Mole (Season 1)
- The Redeem Team (2022)
- TIGER & BUNNY 2 (New Episodes)
October 8
- Bad Guys (Season 1)
October 9
- Missing Link (2019)
October 10
- LEGO Ninjago (Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2)
- Spirit Rangers (2022)
October 11
- DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (2022)
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022)
- Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1)
- Someone Borrowed (2022)
- The Cage (Season 1)
October 12
- Belascoarán, PI (Season 1)
- Blackout (2022)
- Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1)
- Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)
- The Nutty Boy (2022)
- Wild Croc Territory (Season 1)
October 13
- Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2)
- Exception (Season 1)
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1)
- The Playlist (Season 1)
- The Sinner (Season 4 – Percy)
- The Watcher (Limited Series)
October 14
- Black Butterflies (Season 1)
- Dobaaraa (2022)
- Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1)
- Holy Family (Season 1)
- Mismatched (Season 2)
- Raaiselkind / Riddle Child (2017)
- Soole (2021)
- Take 1 (Season 1)
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)
October 15
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021)
- LiSA LiVE is Smile Always, Eve&Birth: The Birth at Nippon Budokan (2022)
- Three Widows Against the World / Tiga Janda Melawan Dunia (2022)
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1)
October 16
- Dracula Untold (2014)
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)
October 17
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 2)
October 18
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022)
- LiSA Another Great Day (2022)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6)
- Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)
October 19
- Notre-Dame (Limited Series)
- The Green Glove Gang (Season 1)
- The School for Good and Evil (2022)
- The Stranger (2022)
October 21
- 28 Days Haunted (Season 1)
- 20th Century Girl (Season 1)
- Barbarians (Season 2)
- Descendant (2022)
- From Scratch (Season 1)
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Season 1)
- Nairobi Half Life (2012)
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1)
- Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1)
October 22
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022)
October 23
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022)
October 24
- The Chalk Line (2022)
October 25
- Barbie Epic Road Trip (2022)
- Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022)
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (2022)
- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1)
October 26
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022)
- Hellhole (2022)
- Robbing Mussolini (2022)
- The Good Nurse (2022)
October 27
- Beyond the Universe (2022)
- Cici (2022)
- Dubai Bling (Season 1)
- Daniel Spellbound (Season 1)
- Earthstorm (2022)
- Family Reunion (Part 5)
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
- Romantic Killer (Season 1)
October 28
- All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues (2022)
- Big Mouth (Season 6)
- Drink Masters (Season 1)
- I AM A STALKER (Season 1)
- If Only (Season 1)
- My Encounter with Evil (Season 1)
- Wendell & Wild (2022)
- Wild is the Wind (2022)
October 29
- Deadwind (Season 3)
October 31
- Inside Man (Season 1)
Source: What's on Netflix
Here's everything leaving Netflix in October 2022.