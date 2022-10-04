Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2022

By Dani Medina

October 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images, Netflix, Sony Pictures

September has came and went. That means it's time for new Netflix titles! The streaming giant is bringing back some old classics — like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Wedding Crashers — and is adding some binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From the ninth season of The Blacklist to Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, there's something for everyone.

Here's a look at everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in October 2022:

PS: For all you Halloween lovers out there, check out Netflix's Halloween releases!

October 1

  • 17 Again (2009)
  • 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
  • 60 Days In (Season 3)
  • Any Given Sunday (1999)
  • Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2)
  • Call Me By Your Name (2017)
  • Charlotte’s Web (2006)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • City Slickers (1991)
  • Gladiator (2000)
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
  • I Love You, Man (2009)
  • Labyrinth (1986)
  • Land of the Lost (2009)
  • Last Seen Alive (2022)
  • Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005)
  • National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
  • Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
  • Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
  • Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
  • Point Break (1991)
  • Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (2022)
  • Risky Business (1983)
  • Robin Hood (2010)
  • Runaway Bride (1999)
  • Rush Hour (1998)
  • Rush Hour 2 (2001)
  • Rush Hour 3 (2007)
  • Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
  • The Color Purple (1985)
  • Sex and the City: The Movie (1998)
  • Sex and the City 2 (2010)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2014)
  • Vegas Vacation (1997)
  • Walking Tall (2004)
  • Wedding Crashers (2005)
  • Yes Man (2008)

October 2

  • Forever Queens (Season 1)

October 3

  • Chip and Potato (Season 4)
  • Jexi (2019)

October 4

  • Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022)

October 5

  • Bling Empire (Season 3)
  • High Water (Season 1)
  • Jumping from High Places (2022)
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)
  • Nailed It! (Season 7)
  • The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1)
  • The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022)

October 6

  • Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1)
  • Missing Home (2022)
  • The Blacklist (Season 9)
  • The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022)

October 7

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series)
  • Derry Girls (Season 3)
  • Doll House (2022)
  • Glitch (Season 1)
  • Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022)
  • Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)
  • Man on Pause (Season 1)
  • Nailed It! (Season 7)
  • Oddballs (Season 1)
  • Old People (2022)
  • The Midnight Club (Season 1)
  • The Mole (Season 1)
  • The Redeem Team (2022)
  • TIGER & BUNNY 2 (New Episodes)

October 8

  • Bad Guys (Season 1)

October 9

  • Missing Link (2019)

October 10

  • LEGO Ninjago (Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2)
  • Spirit Rangers (2022)

October 11

  • DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (2022)
  • Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022)
  • Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1)
  • Someone Borrowed (2022)
  • The Cage (Season 1)

October 12

  • Belascoarán, PI (Season 1)
  • Blackout (2022)
  • Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1)
  • Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)
  • The Nutty Boy (2022)
  • Wild Croc Territory (Season 1)

October 13

  • Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2)
  • Exception (Season 1)
  • Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1)
  • The Playlist (Season 1)
  • The Sinner (Season 4 – Percy)
  • The Watcher (Limited Series)

October 14

  • Black Butterflies (Season 1)
  • Dobaaraa (2022)
  • Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1)
  • Holy Family (Season 1)
  • Mismatched (Season 2)
  • Raaiselkind / Riddle Child (2017)
  • Soole (2021)
  • Take 1 (Season 1)
  • The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)

October 15

  • Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021)
  • LiSA LiVE is Smile Always, Eve&Birth: The Birth at Nippon Budokan (2022)
  • Three Widows Against the World / Tiga Janda Melawan Dunia (2022)
  • Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1)

October 16

  • Dracula Untold (2014)
  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

October 17

  • Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 2)

October 18

  • Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022)
  • LiSA Another Great Day (2022)
  • Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6)
  • Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)

October 19

  • Notre-Dame (Limited Series)
  • The Green Glove Gang (Season 1)
  • The School for Good and Evil (2022)
  • The Stranger (2022)

October 21

  • 28 Days Haunted (Season 1)
  • 20th Century Girl (Season 1)
  • Barbarians (Season 2)
  • Descendant (2022)
  • From Scratch (Season 1)
  • High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Season 1)
  • Nairobi Half Life (2012)
  • ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1)
  • Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1)

October 22

  • LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022)

October 23

  • Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022)

October 24

  • The Chalk Line (2022)

October 25

  • Barbie Epic Road Trip (2022)
  • Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022)
  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (2022)
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1)

October 26

  • Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022)
  • Hellhole (2022)
  • Robbing Mussolini (2022)
  • The Good Nurse (2022)

October 27

  • Beyond the Universe (2022)
  • Cici (2022)
  • Dubai Bling (Season 1)
  • Daniel Spellbound (Season 1)
  • Earthstorm (2022)
  • Earthstorm (2022)
  • Family Reunion (Part 5)
  • Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
  • Romantic Killer (Season 1)

October 28

  • All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues (2022)
  • Big Mouth (Season 6)
  • Drink Masters (Season 1)
  • I AM A STALKER (Season 1)
  • If Only (Season 1)
  • My Encounter with Evil (Season 1)
  • Wendell & Wild (2022)
  • Wild is the Wind (2022)

October 29

  • Deadwind (Season 3)

October 31

  • Inside Man (Season 1)

Source: What's on Netflix

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.