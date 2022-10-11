Michigan Man Faces Life In Prison For Burning Pro Poker Player Alive

A Michigan man currently faces a mandatory punishment of life in prison for sexually assaulting, burning and murdering a professional poker player, according to the Oakland Press.

On Friday (October 7), an Oakland County jury deliberated for less than an hour and returned with a guilty verdict on both counts against 62-year-old Jeffery Morris for killing Susie "Susie Q" Zhao, according to the Oakland Press. He was found guilty of second-degree criminal sexual assault and of felony murder. Sentencing is scheduled for November 10 at 10 a.m.

Zhao's charred remains were found on July 13, 2020 in a roadside parking lot in Pontiac Lake State Recreation Area in White Lake Township, according to the Oakland Press. There was evidence that her wrists were bound prior to her being doused in gasoline and set on fire while still alive. There was also evidence of sexual abuse.

Investigators linked Morris to the killing largely through phone evidence, according to the Oakland Press. His cell phone showed multiple internet searches showed multiple searches for violent sex, as well as saved images of brutality against Asian women. In addition, cell phone records indicated Morris and Zhao were likely together in the hours leading to Zhao's death.

"He’s a killer and a liar, a liar and a murderer, a liar and a pervert," lead litigator John Skrzynski told the jury during his closing argument (via the Oakland Press).