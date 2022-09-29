This Is Michigan’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

Did you know that the United States has had more serial killers than any other country? With so many murderers in our country, each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer.

From Insider:

"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers. Shows like Netflix's 'Mindhunter' or books like 'I'll be Gone in the Dark' try to get into the minds of these terrifying killers to learn about motives and tactics."

So, who is Michigan's most notorious serial killer? Elias Abuelazam. This is what Insider had to say about him:

"He was known as 'The Serial Stabber' because between 2009 and 2010, Elias Abuelazam stabbed 18 people in Flint, Michigan. Of those 18, five people were killed. His stabbings became national news when he crossed state lines to stab even more people. Some believe his stabbings were racially motivated because the majority of his victims were African American. He was sentenced to life in prison for his crimes and remains in prison."

