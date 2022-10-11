Prosecutors Drop Charges Against 'Serial' Subject Adnan Syed

The Baltimore City State Attorney's Office is dropping all charges against Adnan Syed, whose case was featured on the hit podcast Serial.

In February 2000, Syed was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment of his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. Syed was sentenced to life behind bars but has always maintained his innocence.

After concerns were raised about the trial, prosecutors decided to re-examine the case. As prosecutors poured over the old case files, they uncovered information that was withheld from Syed's defense team during the original trial.

They said that prosecutors who tried to case knew of two other potential subjects in the killing of Lee but never revealed that information to Syed's lawyers.

That revelation resulted in a judge throwing out Syed's conviction in September. Syed was released from prison while prosecutors were given 30 days to decide whether to call for a new trial or drop the charges.

"Finally, Adnan Syed is able to live as a free man. The DNA results confirmed what we have already known and what underlies all of the current proceedings: That Adnan is innocent and lost 23 years of his life serving time for a crime he did not commit," Erica Suter, Syed's defense attorney, said in a statement.