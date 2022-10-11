Our Lady of the Lake University is grieving the loss of one of its student-athletes after a "devastating" car crash.

Angelina Martinez died Monday (October 10) after a car driving in the wrong way crashed head-on into her Chevrolet Camaro in the 1200 block Wurzbach Parkway in San Antonio shortly after 3 a.m., according to KHOU. The driver, identified as Carlos Morante, was also pronounced dead at the scene by the San Antonio Fire Department. A passenger in Martinez's car sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Martinez, 21, was a member of the OLLU Saints volleyball team for three seasons from 2019-2021, the team said in a news release. The kinesiology major graduated from Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio.

Angelina's mother created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. "Our family is devastated and trying to understand this terrible loss. We are asking for any type of assistance to help bury our sister, friend and co-worker. As a family we appreciate the thoughts, prayers and love that we have received in the last couple of hours and days," Marissa wrote.

The volleyball team issued the following statement on Twitter:

"There are no right words right now… 'Lina being Lina' was a thing that everyone who knew her would understand and smile about but no one would be able to describe. Such a unique, beautiful soul taken way too soon."