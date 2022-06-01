Two Texas high school seniors were killed and two were injured in a rollover car crash that occurred as they were leaving graduation rehearsal on Tuesday (May 31).

The four W.B. Ray High School students were headed back to school from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi at the time of the accident, the Corpus Christi Independent School District said, according to NBC News. The names of the four students involved and the conditions of the two injured students are being withheld out of respect for the families' privacy, the school district said.

"We want to express our deepest condolences to the families of the two seniors we lost today. We appreciate our community’s prayers for our district during what continues to be an incredibly challenging time for us as well as for educators across the nation," CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said in a statement. The district's crisis counseling team is also providing support to students and staff at W.B. Ray High School.

Police was called to the scene in the 2300 block of North Port Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Caller Times. Four males were found in a white, two-door car turned over on its roof. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials believe speed was a factor in causing the accident.

W.B. Ray High School's graduation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday (June 3). Two chairs will be reserved to honor the two students who died.