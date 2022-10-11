These Arizona Cities Spend The Most On Bills Each Month

Did you know that the average US resident will spend about $24,032 each year on bills alone? The CW 33 reported that a person's location has a huge impact on how much they spend each month on bills.

Doxo, a personal finance resource, determined just how much residents in various US cities spend each month on bills. The website states, "Doxo calculates the monthly bills from the 10 most common bills: auto loans, auto insurance, utilities (water, gas, electric, waste), health insurance, life insurance, cable internet and phone, mobile phone alarm and security, rent, and mortgage."

According to the study, Arizona residents' average bill costs per month are around $1,936. This is 3.3% lower than the national average. Mortgage and rent payments make up the largest chunk of those monthly expenditures, followed by auto loans, auto insurance, and utilities.

Here are the Arizona cities that pay the most in monthly bills:

Paradise Valley- $3,488 Sedona- $2,795 Scottsdale- $2,773 Cave Creek- $2,663 Maricopa- $2,494 Queen Creek- $2,482 Litchfield Park- $2,468 Gilbert- $2,410 Laveen- $2,335 Goodyear- $2,313

See the full list of Arizona cities that pay the most in monthly bills on Doxo's website.