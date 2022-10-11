This Minnesota City Has Had Two Seven-Figure Lottery Winners In Five Months

A winning $1 million dollar Powerball ticket was recently sold at a Duluth gas station, according to Bring Me The News. This news marks the second time in five months a seven-figure winning lottery ticket has been sold in the city.

The winning lottery ticket was bought at the Holiday Stationstore located at 5699 Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth, according to the Minnesota State Lottery. The first five numbers on the ticket matched the October 10 drawing numbers, which means the lucky player won $1 million. In addition, the gas station will receive $5,000 for selling the million-dollar ticket.

The winning Powerball numbers for the drawing were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and the Powerball was 11, according to Bring Me The News. The name of the winner of the $1 million prize will not be released unless they decide to disclose that information themself.

Another $1 million Powerball winner in Duluth, as well as $50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Grand Marais, were discovered back in June, according to Bring Me The News. In addition, two Minnesota residents won $1 million each in the New Year's Day lottery.

The Powerball jackpot, which is still up for grabs, has grown to $420 million.