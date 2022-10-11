This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

October 11, 2022

Slice of cheesecake with strawberries
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes all it takes is a slice of cheesecake or two, or three, to fix your problems. All joking aside, cheesecake is a popular desert that is enjoyed by many at eating establishments across the country. This dish is often served plain or topped with fresh fruit compote, chocolate drizzle, sugar, and more! While most cheesecakes are made with similar ingredients, New York style cheesecake is specifically known for adding additional cream cheese into the mix. Regardless of how you prefer to order your cheesecake, there is one restaurant in Georgia that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best cheesecake in all of Georgia can be found at Sammy Cheesecake in East Point located just outside of Atlanta. Lovefood recommended that first-timers try the classic New York style cheesecake. This shop is known for offering a multitude of take-out deserts.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best cheesecake in the entire state:

"Customers love the signature New York–style cheesecake from Sammy Cheezecake, a popular takeaway dessert shop in East Point, just outside Atlanta. It's topped off with strawberries and whipped cream and fans recommend asking for a drizzle of strawberry sauce on top too. Delicious."
