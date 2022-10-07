This Restaurant Serves The Best Ramen In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

October 7, 2022

Spicy tonkotsu ramen
Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is a dish enjoyed by noodle lovers around the world. Many restaurants across Georgia are known for serving exceptional ramen dishes with no shortage of vegetables, protein, broth, and other tasty garnishes. Despite the many places that serve ramen, there is one place known throughout Georgia that serves it the best.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best ramen in the entire state can be found at Yakitori Jinbei located in Smyrna. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for receiving rave reviews from Guy Fieri in an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where he mentioned the incredible flavor that is packed into each bowl of ramen.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to order ramen in the entire state:

"For mouthwatering ramen bowls, look no further than Yakitori Jinbei — where you can find both Japanese and Korean delicacies. A short jaunt from downtown Atlanta, this suburban noodle house was voted to have "the best ramen in metro Atlanta" in 2020. In an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," host Guy Fieri dug into the restaurant's incredibly rich, flavor-packed katsu curry ramen and irresistible Korean fried chicken tossed in a signature sauce."
