This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Michigan

Sometimes all it takes is a slice of cheesecake or two, or three, to fix your problems. All joking aside, cheesecake is a popular desert that is enjoyed by many at eating establishments across the country. This dish is often served plain or topped with fresh fruit compote, chocolate drizzle, sugar, and more! While most cheesecakes are made with similar ingredients, New York style cheesecake is specifically known for adding additional cream cheese into the mix. Regardless of how you prefer to order your cheesecake, there is one restaurant in Michigan that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best cheesecake in all of Michigan can be found at Kitty's Cheesecakes & More in Ferndale. Lovefood recommended that first-timers try the strawberry shortcake cheesecake. This restaurant is known for offering many desert options.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best cheesecake in the entire state:

"There's a long list of options at Kitty's Cheesecakes & More, a down-to-earth dessert shop in the Detroit area. But, despite an almost overwhelming amount of choice, customers consistently rate the strawberry shortcake. It's wonderfully bright with swirls of vanilla and strawberry, and is finished with a crunchy shortcake crumble and white-chocolate drops."