This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Missouri

Sometimes all it takes is a slice of cheesecake or two, or three, to fix your problems. All joking aside, cheesecake is a popular desert that is enjoyed by many at eating establishments across the country. This dish is often served plain or topped with fresh fruit compote, chocolate drizzle, sugar, and more! While most cheesecakes are made with similar ingredients, New York style cheesecake is specifically known for adding additional cream cheese into the mix. Regardless of how you prefer to order your cheesecake, there is one restaurant in Missouri that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best cheesecake in all of Missouri can be found at Hank's Cheesecakes in St.Louis. Lovefood recommended that first-timers try the white chocolate raspberry cheesecake.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best cheesecake in the entire state:

"Every cheesecake at this casual café and dessert spot is worth writing home about, and fans say that one slice often just isn't enough. Perhaps the prettiest flavour offered at Hank’s Cheesecakes is this mouthwatering white chocolate raspberry, which has a chocolate cookie crust, baked white chocolate filling and raspberry glaze. It tastes as wonderful as it looks, and one bite will have you calling this your favourite dessert."