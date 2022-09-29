This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023

Missouri is home to hundreds of private schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Missouri for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated private school in the entire state is the John Burroughs School located in St. Louis. Following closely behind the John Burroughs School as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are the Thomas Jefferson School in St. Louis, Mary Institute & Country Days School in St. Louis, The Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City, and The Barstow School in Kansas City.

Niche awarded the John Burroughs School an "A+" rating in the categories of academics, teachers, clubs & activities, college prep and sports, and an A in diversity. It costs $32,800 a year to attend the school with an average of $24,011 given out in financial aid.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private school in the state:

"Burroughs is an independent, college preparatory school (grades 7-12). Twenty-eight seniors in the Class of 2021 are National Merit semifinalists. A core curriculum in humanities and STEM is balanced by opportunities in athletics and in the fine, practical, and performing arts. Students engage in more than four dozen clubs, from a high-mileage vehicle club to a literary magazine."