This Washington City Is One Of The Most Stressful Places For Drivers

It's no secret that driving can be a hassle, especially if you live in a major metro area. Between traffic jams, nasty weather, or terrible roads, there are plenty of ways to make drivers upset during their commutes or trips. Some places may be worse than others, as HiRoad learned.

The website dug through data to find out which cities have the most stressed out drivers: "We collected 1.3 million driving-related tweets posted all around the country and used an AI tool to detect their stress levels. Our analysis also reveals the highways in the country that drivers find stressful to drive on, and have found many annoying pet peeves on the road, based on Twitter data."

Researchers found that 45.4% of driving-related tweets in Seattle were by disgruntled or frustrated motorists. As a result, Emerald City landed at No. 5 on the list. Seattle is also one of the worst places to get stuck in traffic, ranking at No. 7 in that metric.

The study found that drivers complained about Portland, Oregon the most, and Jacksonville, Florida the least. Weather conditions, including rain and snow, are most likely to stress out motorists.

Here are the Top 10 cities that drivers complain about the most:

Portland, Oregon Chicago, Illinois New York City, New York Washington D.C. Seattle, Washington Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Francisco, California Oakland, California Phoenix, Arizona Providence, Rhode Island

Check out the full report, and ways to reduce stress on the road, on HiRoad's website.