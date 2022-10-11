Tom Morello Shares Amazing Photos From Sharon Osbourne's Birthday Party

Unfortunately, Morello will have a lot more unexpected time to attend events like these. After finally kicking off their reunion tour over the summer, Rage Against The Machine were forced to cancel their European dates and all 2023 dates after Zack De La Rocha tore his achilles during the second show of the tour.

"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief," the singer wrote in a heartbreaking statement. "Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me."

"I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised.” He continued. “It’s not simply a question of begin able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”