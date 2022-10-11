Travis Kelce Hilariously Acknowledges Al Bundy-Esque 'MNF' Performance

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had the perfect response to a fan pointing out his Al Bundy-esque performance during his team's 30-29 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Kelce finished Monday's (October 10) game with four touchdowns, an accomplishment the legendary Married...with Children main character played by Ed O'Neill consistently bragged about while reminiscing on his Polk High School football career during the long running FOX comedy series.

"You can’t tell me I’m not all AL BUNDY," Kelce quote-tweeted in response to a fan sharing video featuring several clips of Bundy bragging about his "four touchdowns in one game" performance.