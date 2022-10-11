Travis Kelce Hilariously Acknowledges Al Bundy-Esque 'MNF' Performance
By Jason Hall
October 11, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had the perfect response to a fan pointing out his Al Bundy-esque performance during his team's 30-29 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Kelce finished Monday's (October 10) game with four touchdowns, an accomplishment the legendary Married...with Children main character played by Ed O'Neill consistently bragged about while reminiscing on his Polk High School football career during the long running FOX comedy series.
"You can’t tell me I’m not all AL BUNDY," Kelce quote-tweeted in response to a fan sharing video featuring several clips of Bundy bragging about his "four touchdowns in one game" performance.
You can’t tell me I’m not all AL BUNDY https://t.co/OvqKBBZLxO— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 11, 2022
Kelce accounted for all four touchdowns scored by the Chiefs, which powered their comeback victory on Monday night.
The All-Pro tight end scored his first touchdown of the game with Kansas City trailing 17-0 and added two more in the third quarter to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game.
Kelce scored again in the fourth quarter to give Kansas City a 30-23 cushion, with Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams scoring on the ensuing possession, but falling short on their final drive.
The Chiefs improved to 4-1 with Monday's victory to maintain sole possession of first place in the AFC West Division standings.