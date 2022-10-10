Video Shows Davante Adams Shoving Production Crew Member After 'MNF' Loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams issued an apology after a viral video showed him shoving a cameraman after his team's 30-29 Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams, whose would-be first down catch on the Raiders' final drive was reversed after being reviewed by officials, appeared to let out his frustration while walking off the field after the Raiders failed to convert on the following fourth down play, with the Chiefs kneeling the ball before time expired.

"Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy — some guy running off the field, and he ran, jumped in front of me when we're coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground," Adams told reporters after the game via Yahoo Sports. "I wanted to say sorry to him for that. That was frustration mixed with him running, literally running in front of me, and I shouldn't have responded that way. But that's how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that."