As historic droughts continue to plague the Golden State, a boat with unique history has resurfaced from the receding depths of Sashta lake located jut an hour north of Sacramento. This particular vessel is suspected to be tied to General Patton and former President Dwight D. Eisenhower. According to Fox News, the 'Ghost Boat' initially referred to as "Higgins Boat", rose from the lake when it began to dry up in the Fall of 2021. Why it sank, and how it ended up in that exact location remains a mystery as historians continue to uncover details.

The U.S. Forest Service Shasta Trinity Unit investigated the marked numbers on the boat only to discover that it was used as alternate transportation from the U.S.S Monrovia in case of attack. Fox News detailed that the boat likely served as General Patton's refuge during the invasion of Sicily. During the investigation of the "Ghost Boat," officials also discovered that General Dwight Eisenhower (who would become the 24th president of the United States) also used the boat during the invasion of Tarawa.

Fox News mentioned that officials plan to remove the boat from the lake and restore it. Once removed and restored, the boat will be put on display at a museum in Nebraska.