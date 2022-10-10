Chaotic Wind, Rain Tears Down California Birthday Party Setup

An unexpected Southern California storm created chaos during an outdoor birthday party in Menifee on Saturday afternoon as guests scrambled to pick up party favors. KTLA mentioned the rarity of this event as most of California continues to experience a drought. Local David Garcia took to Twitter to show followers just how intense the conditions were during the storm. In the video, viewers can see the rain pelting vehicles an houses, and the wind blowing palm tree leaves sideways. Garcia was able to film from under a sheltered location but across town at an outdoor birthday party, it was everyone for themselves.

Birthday party attendee Eddie Cordero posted a video to Youtube that detailed the destruction. In the video, viewers can see furniture and balloons flying into the air as the bouncy house barely clings to the ground. The guests are running through the yard with their clothes soaked trying to save a few of the decorations. The rain is coming down so hard in the video that viewers are unable to see past the trees in the neighbors' yard.