Chaotic Wind, Rain Tears Down California Birthday Party Setup

By Logan DeLoye

October 10, 2022

Palm tree at the hurricane
Photo: Getty Images

An unexpected Southern California storm created chaos during an outdoor birthday party in Menifee on Saturday afternoon as guests scrambled to pick up party favors. KTLA mentioned the rarity of this event as most of California continues to experience a drought. Local David Garcia took to Twitter to show followers just how intense the conditions were during the storm. In the video, viewers can see the rain pelting vehicles an houses, and the wind blowing palm tree leaves sideways. Garcia was able to film from under a sheltered location but across town at an outdoor birthday party, it was everyone for themselves.

Birthday party attendee Eddie Cordero posted a video to Youtube that detailed the destruction. In the video, viewers can see furniture and balloons flying into the air as the bouncy house barely clings to the ground. The guests are running through the yard with their clothes soaked trying to save a few of the decorations. The rain is coming down so hard in the video that viewers are unable to see past the trees in the neighbors' yard.

KTLA detailed that despite everything being "soaked," those attending the birthday party had no choice but to accept the unexpected nature of mother nature, and bring the party indoors.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.