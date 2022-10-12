All The Best Moments From The 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

It was an epic night in Miami on Saturday (October 15) as the 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers turned up the heat at the FTX Arena.

The megastar lineup brought their best to the annual festival, including performances from Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, Fat Joe and DJ Adoni as well as a special performance from iHeartRadio Corazón Award recipient Enrique Iglesias. Hosted by Enrique Santos, president and chief creative officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio, the 2022 festival celebrated Latin music's impact on pop culture with some incredible sets.

From Turizo's grooving opening set to DJ Adoni's closing performance, the night was filled with must-see moments that will give you serious FOMO. Keep reading to see all the best moments you may have missed during the epic 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.

Manuel Turizo set the tone of the night with groovy set

Manuel Turizo opened the show with some of his biggest hits, his groove setting the tone for the rest of the night. The Colombian singer, who rocked a matching colorful shirt-shorts combo to stave off the Miami heat, repped his home country with the Colombian flag displayed prominently on stage.