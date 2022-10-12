All The Best Moments From The 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

By Sarah Tate

October 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images/Kenneth Dapaah, Melody Timothee for iHeartRadio

It was an epic night in Miami on Saturday (October 15) as the 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Presented by The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers turned up the heat at the FTX Arena.

The megastar lineup brought their best to the annual festival, including performances from Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, Fat Joe and DJ Adoni as well as a special performance from iHeartRadio Corazón Award recipient Enrique Iglesias. Hosted by Enrique Santos, president and chief creative officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio, the 2022 festival celebrated Latin music's impact on pop culture with some incredible sets.

From Turizo's grooving opening set to DJ Adoni's closing performance, the night was filled with must-see moments that will give you serious FOMO. Keep reading to see all the best moments you may have missed during the epic 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.

Manuel Turizo set the tone of the night with groovy set

Manuel Turizo opened the show with some of his biggest hits, his groove setting the tone for the rest of the night. The Colombian singer, who rocked a matching colorful shirt-shorts combo to stave off the Miami heat, repped his home country with the Colombian flag displayed prominently on stage.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina '22 Presented By The JUVÉDERM Collection Of Fillers - Show
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Kenneth Dapaah for iHeartRadio

Myke Towers turned up the heat

Myke Towers brought the beats during his exciting set at the 2022 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. Keeping his all-white shorts and hoodie outfit simple, the Puerto Rican rapper let his lyrics shine, reverberating through the arena as his backup dancers showed off their best moves. Towers worked the audience, getting them dancing and singing along as they shone their phones at the stage, dotting the crowd with bright lights.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina '22 Presented By The JUVÉDERM Collection Of Fillers - Show
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Melody Timothee for iHeartRadio

Jhayco had all eyes on him in a mesmerizing performance

A captivating slow groove quickly grabbed the arena's attention to introduce all of Jhayco's backup dancers before he finally landed on stage for a performance of some fan-favorite hits, beginning with "Tarot," one of his many duets with Bad Bunny that the Puerto Rican singer-rapper performed throughout the night. He also treated the crowd to "Fiel," "Ley Seca," "No Me Conoce," and "Dakiti." Just before leaving the stage, he also made one fan's night by grabbing her phone and snapping a selfie.

Photo: Kenneth Dapaah for iHeartRadio
Photo: Kenneth Dapaah for iHeartRadio

Enrique Iglesias brought the energy with exciting set

Cheers broke out across the arena as Enrique Iglesias walked on stage, pumping up the crowd as he led them into a few of his biggest hits, including "I Like It" and "Bailando," in which he got very intimate with the stage, much to the audience's delight. Even when the song was over, he kept the music going as he led the crowd into even more cheers and a call-and-response of "Oh oh ohs."

Iglesias was also the recipient of the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina '22 Presented By The JUVÉDERM Collection Of Fillers - Show
Photo: Getty Images
iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina '22 Presented By The JUVÉDERM Collection Of Fillers - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Becky G's moves were fire

Becky G started off her set hot, showing off her fiery moves in a sultry performance of "Fulanito" before moving into new hits like "BUEN DIA" and "BAILÉ CON MI EX" as well as older favorites like "Mayores" and "Shower." Looking stunning in a blue bejeweled cut-out body suit with baggy blue pants, she threw a knowing look over her shoulder, she moved into her final song, "MAMII." Her powerhouse vocals shone throughout as she danced around the stage, getting the crowd jumping along to the steady beats.

Photo: Kenneth Dapaah for iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina '22 Presented By The JUVÉDERM Collection Of Fillers - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Fat Joe brought out all the hits

Fat Joe started off strong with "Lean Back," taking the crowd back to the early aughts with the 2004 hit before going back even further with "What's Luv." The crowd screamed along as he boasted that he's "All The Way Up," knowing that "nothing can stop me," before ending his set with the triumphant crowd-pleaser "All I Do Is Win," the audience going wild as they all threw their hands in the air.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina '22 Presented By The JUVÉDERM Collection Of Fillers - Show
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Kenneth Dapaah for iHeartRadio

Nicky Jam knows how to work a stage

Nicky Jam worked the stage as well as the crowd, hitting all the favorites — from "X" and "E l Perdón" to "Hasta el amanecer," "El Amante" and "La combi completa" — as he danced along with his dancers in front of a colorful background screen.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina '22 Presented By The JUVÉDERM Collection Of Fillers - Show
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Melody Timothee for iHeartRadio

Farruko hyped up the crowd with an energetic set

Farruko upped the already high energy at the Miami arena, setting off smoke machines that perfectly accentuated the upbeat performance of some of his big hits. Backed up by dancers clad in lime green jumpsuits bringing their best moves, the Puerto Rican singer-rapper strutted across the stage as the crowd belted along to each and every word. He was even joined by a special guest: fellow iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina performer DJ Adoni

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina '22 Presented By The JUVÉDERM Collection Of Fillers - Show
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Kenneth Dapaah for iHeartRadio

DJ Adoni closed out the show doing what he does best

Minutes after joining Farruko onstage during his energetic set, DJ Adoni, sporting a red heart shaved into the top of his forehead, showed off his own hype skills, getting the crowd jumping to their feet, singing and dancing along with his mixes.

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina '22 Presented By The JUVÉDERM Collection Of Fillers - Show
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Kenneth Dapaah for iHeartRadio
