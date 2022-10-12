Arctic Monkeys Explain How Every Album In Their Discography Is Connected

By Katrina Nattress

October 12, 2022

Photo: Zackery Michael

Arctic Monkeys have dabbled in all kinds of sounds during the course of their (soon to be) seven albums. It seems like there's no connection between their post-Britpop debut (2006's Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not) to 2018's space odyssey Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, but according to the band, there's "a path" that leads from their first album to their upcoming collection, The Car.

“There’s a path that goes from the first album to this album,” drummer Matt Helders explained in a new interview (via NME). “It might not be obvious and clear to everybody at first, but for us, it’s definitely got a bit of that. And it’s got another extension of what we did last time, but there’s definitely a difference.”

 “I think it seems to me possibly that, when you look back after a period of time has passed, you’d notice more that the sound of each record [is] sort of bleeding into the next one more than you perhaps felt it did at the time," Alex Turner added. “I think it definitely follows on from the last one, but it feels a bit more open or something.”

The Car is slated for an October 21 release. Next summer, Arctic Monkeys plan to hit the road for a North American tour.

Arctic Monkeys
