Couldn't Get Tickets? Arctic Monkeys Add New Dates To North American Tour

Earlier this week, Arctic Monkeys announced a 2023 North American tour, and if you're bummed you weren't able to get tickets today (Octobre 7), you might be in luck: they just added extra dates in a few big cities. They'll now be playing Minneapolis on August 26, Toronto on September 1, Nashville on September 13, Morrison, Colorado (Red Rocks Amphitheatre) on September 19, and Los Angeles on September 30.

Tickets to all dates are on sale now. The tour will be in support of the band's upcoming album The Car, which is slated for an October 21 release. They've given fans a taste of what to expect with two singles: "Body Paint" and "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball."

See a full list of tour dates below.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American Tour Dates

August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum