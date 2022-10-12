Florida Bodybuilder Accused Of Incinerating His Ex-Wife's Body In Backyard
By Zuri Anderson
October 12, 2022
A Florida bodybuilder facing charges in the murder of his ex-wife is now accused of incinerating her body in a backyard, according to TMZ.
Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, of LaBelle, was arraigned in Tampa court Monday (October 10) on several charges, including first-degree murder, in the gruesome death of 39-year-old Katie Baunach.
The victim was last seen alive on September 29 and was reported missing to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office the next day. A friend reportedly told deputies she planned on getting her belongings from Baunach's house but never returned that night. Investigators also learned the estranged couple had a history of domestic violence, per NBC 2.
When cops visited Baunach's home, they reportedly found Katie Baunach's car parked outside. Nobody was home at the time, so they came back later, the vehicle was gone, too, officials said. Authorities obtained a search warrant for Baunach's house after finding signs of a struggle and blood stains.
Deputies returned to the home, where an anxious Baunach initially refused to let them inside, according to reporters. Cops ended up finding an AR-15 upper receiver and 13 silencers and a Glock tucked away inside a safe, officials said. They also recovered a huge amount of steroids and Katie Baunach's engagement and wedding rings from the property.
When authorities searched the backyard, they discovered human remains, including a jawbone and tooth, inside a fresh burn pile reeking of flesh, according to court documents.
Baunach was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder, destruction/concealment of physical evidence, and cremating a dead body. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The bodybuilder faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.