Green Day Tease 'Nimrod' 25th Anniversary: What Are They Planning?

It's hard to believe that Nimrod was released 25 years ago, but October 14 marks the milestone anniversary. And from the looks of their social media, Green Day has something up their sleeves to commemorate it. The band took to Twitter to tease the anniversary, writing: "Someone's got a VERY big birthday on Friday... any guesses who??!" alongside a black and yellow graphic with the roman numerals XXV.

Fans, of course, had their own ideas of what the celebration plans could be. "Nimrod 25th anniversary world tour (INCLUDING AUSTRALIA) where Green Day plays the album (plus the bonus tracks) from start to finish?????" one asked.

"nimrod 25th anniversary special edition please, i need it in my veins," wrote another.

Last year, Insomniac celebrated its quarter century with a reissue and limited-edition merch, but we'll have to wait until Friday to see what's in store for the album that gave us hits like "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," "Redundant," "Hitchin' a Ride," and "Nice Guys Finish Last."

See Green Day's tweet below.