Here's How Many Tax Refund Payments Will Be Sent To Californian's This Week

By Logan DeLoye

October 12, 2022

Treasury check with hundred dollar bill - corona virus relief
Photo: Getty Images

As of October 7th, a select few Californian's who met all qualifications required to receive the Middle Class Tax Refund were sent a check via direct deposit to offset the cost of recent inflation. According to KTLA, over 700,000 payments have already been issued in quantities ranging from $200 to $1,050 depending on filing status, income, and the number of dependents listed on your taxes.

Though a large amount of payments have already gone out, there are still many left to distribute. The second round of direct deposit payments will be sent to a whopping 2.1 million individuals. KTLA mentioned that the Franchise Tax Board plans to distribute another 8 million refunds by November 14th. These payments will be distributed until January 15th, 2023.

Once all of the direct deposit tax refunds are distributed, officials will begin to send debit cards in the mail to those who did not file their taxes electronically in 2020. These debit cards will be sent to qualifying California households as soon as October 25th. KTLA noted that those who meet all qualifications do not have to apply to receive the payment. If qualifications are met, then the payments will automatically arrive when it is your turn to receive them.

