Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.

According to the website, the most affordable place to live in Florida is Live Oak! This city is home to nearly 7,000 people, and there's a lot to like about it:

"Where Alligator Hwy 90 meets Alligator Hwy 129 is our most affordable city in Florida for 2022, Live Oak. Located in northern Florida, agriculture, timber, and technology have been keeping the economy in this little Suwannee County city moving in right direction. The median income, here, is close to $44,505 with average home prices up around $96,700. So it’s no surprise that Live Oak scored off our charts in terms of snackability. They are the fourth most affordable city when we looked at home price to income ratio. Affordability = happiness. We get why your city’s motto is 'A Caring Community.'"

Here are the Top 10 cheapest places to live in the Sunshine State:

Live Oak DeFuniak Springs Quincy Fort Meade Macclenny Dade City Eustis Callaway Mascotte Belleview

Check out the full report on HomeSnacks.