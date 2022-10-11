These Florida Cities Are Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.

Americans have to take many things into account before deciding on their next home, from affordability and attractions to commutes and schools.

To help ease that search, Money Magazine published its list of the top 50 places to live in the country for 2022-2023. The website states, "In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie."

One Florida city broke into the Top 10: Tampa! Nearly 380,000 people call this city home, and the median household income is $70,145. Writers also explained why they chose this hotspot:

"Tampa is a rare combination of action-packed and affordable: The median home sale price is about $381,000, one of the lowest on our list, and you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck. There’s nightlife galore in the Ybor City district. Tampa’s 20- and 30-somethings also flock to spots like Angry Chair Brewing, which serves its famous stouts alongside kitchen faves like pickle dip, and Taco Bus, which was dishing burritos out of its yellow school bus way before food trucks were cool."

Two more Florida cities made it on the list: Altamonte Springs (No. 33) and Sarasota (No. 43).

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in the country:

Atlanta, Georgia Tempe, Arizona Kirkland, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Rogers Park (Chicago), Illinois Columbia, Maryland Somerville, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Tampa, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey

Check out Money's full list on its website.