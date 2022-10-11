These Florida Cities Are Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

October 11, 2022

Tampa Skyline
Photo: Getty Images

Americans have to take many things into account before deciding on their next home, from affordability and attractions to commutes and schools.

To help ease that search, Money Magazine published its list of the top 50 places to live in the country for 2022-2023. The website states, "In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie."

One Florida city broke into the Top 10: Tampa! Nearly 380,000 people call this city home, and the median household income is $70,145. Writers also explained why they chose this hotspot:

"Tampa is a rare combination of action-packed and affordable: The median home sale price is about $381,000, one of the lowest on our list, and you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck. There’s nightlife galore in the Ybor City district. Tampa’s 20- and 30-somethings also flock to spots like Angry Chair Brewing, which serves its famous stouts alongside kitchen faves like pickle dip, and Taco Bus, which was dishing burritos out of its yellow school bus way before food trucks were cool."

Two more Florida cities made it on the list: Altamonte Springs (No. 33) and Sarasota (No. 43).

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in the country:

  1. Atlanta, Georgia
  2. Tempe, Arizona
  3. Kirkland, Washington
  4. Raleigh, North Carolina
  5. Rogers Park (Chicago), Illinois
  6. Columbia, Maryland
  7. Somerville, Massachusetts
  8. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  9. Tampa, Florida
  10. Jersey City, New Jersey

Check out Money's full list on its website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.