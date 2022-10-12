Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.

According to the website, the most affordable place to live in Washington is Ephrata! This city is home to over 8,000 people, and there's a lot to like about it:

"Washington may be one of the most expensive states in America, but you wouldn’t know it in Ephrata, the most affordable city in the state. Ephrata is a great place to buy or rent, with both options costing less of your hard-earned income than most cities in Washington. The median income in Ephrata is $71,269 and the median home price is $169,000. At just a hair over $700/month, Ephrata’s median rent is slightly higher than the cities above, but still substantially lower than Washington in general. Ephrata is located in central Washington, just east of Quincy."

Here are the Top 10 cheapest places to live in the Evergreen State:

Ephrata Connell Quincy Toppenish Pasco Moses Lake Wapato West Richland Grandview Prosser

Check out the full report on HomeSnacks.