Kanye West's Interview On 'The Shop' Pulled After He Repeated Hate Speech
By Tony M. Centeno
October 12, 2022
After speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Kanye West continued his press run by appearing on HBO's The Shop. However, the show co-hosted by Lebron James doesn't plan on airing the controversial artist's episode.
On Tuesday night, October 11, Maverick Carter, the SpringHill Company CEO who produces the UNINTERRUPTED series with James, told Andscape that Ye's episode will not see the light of day. The decision came down after the Donda rapper repeated hate speech and "extremely dangerous stereotypes" during the taping. Ye was joined by Jeezy, who collaborated with Ye back in 2008, and shoe designer Salehe Bembury. Lebron was not present for the taping.
#MyLatest — Obtained an exclusive statement from @makespringhill CEO @mavcarter who told me that he made the decision to not air a recently filmed episode with #KanyeWest. You might be able to guess why.https://t.co/VyuavUSlqZ— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) October 12, 2022
“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West," Carter said. "Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks."
"While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate," he added.
Kanye West has been under fire since he debuted his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts during his YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris. Following the outrage from his problematic apparel, Ye got even more backlash for making Anti-Semitic comments on his his Twitter and Instagram timelines. The comments got him locked out of both accounts and sparked outcries from the Jewish community and numerous celebrities. Carter and James support free speech but they refused to echo the statements he made on The Shop.
"I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew," Carter concluded. "Hate speech should never have an audience.”