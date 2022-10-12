Kanye West's Interview On 'The Shop' Pulled After He Repeated Hate Speech

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West," Carter said. "Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks."



"While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate," he added.



Kanye West has been under fire since he debuted his 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts during his YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris. Following the outrage from his problematic apparel, Ye got even more backlash for making Anti-Semitic comments on his his Twitter and Instagram timelines. The comments got him locked out of both accounts and sparked outcries from the Jewish community and numerous celebrities. Carter and James support free speech but they refused to echo the statements he made on The Shop.



"I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew," Carter concluded. "Hate speech should never have an audience.”