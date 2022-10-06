Kanye West Drags Justin Bieber & John Legend Into 'White Lives Matter' Mess

"REMEMBER MY ONE T SHIRT TOOK ALLLLLL THE ATTENTION [BECAUSE] YOU'RE ALL F**KING [PROGRAMMED] SHEEP," Ye wrote in all caps. "AAAAAAAAAND THOSE BOOTS GAB WAS WEARING WERE F**KING TRAAAAAAAAAAASH BUT IM SURE JOHN LEGEND STILL WANTS A PAIR AND JUSTIN GET YOUR GIRL BEFORE I GET MAD."



Prior to that, Ye made a separate post about Justin's wife and her support of Karefa-Johnson. "Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know," the Donda rapper wrote in the caption.

Legend previously informed the public of his stance on his friendship with Ye so his stray shot at the "Dope" singer isn't too shocking. However, Ye turned on the Biebers after Hailey supported Gabriella Karefa-Johnson amid the backlash she received following her critical posts. In her post, she referred to Gabriella as "the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."



"My respect for you runs deep my friend!" Bieber wrote about Karefa-Johnson in her Instagram Story. "To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor."



Ye's gotten mixed responses from his surprise YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show in Paris. His social media comments have been flooded backlash from his controversial clothing, but he's also gotten some praise. After he posted a few people who agreed with his stance, Ye shouted out another supporter, Drake. Both rappers previously squashed they're long-standing beef last year, but Drizzy's recent "like" on his post about Bieber was heartwarming for Ye.



"EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAVE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD," Ye wrote.