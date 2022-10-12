Blink-182 fans around the world rejoiced on Tuesday (October 11), when the band announced the return of Tom DeLonge, along with a world tour, new album, and new single, but no one was happier that the news was out than Mark Hoppus. The bassist/singer detailed the "burden" he felt keeping the secret in for so long during the latest episode of his radio show.

“Yes, it’s happening. Blink-182, world tour, new music, new album. Tom’s back. Man, I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. That was a burden to carry that secret for so long,” he said before adding “a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”

Hoppus then told a story about a fan asking him about the chances of a reunion. “I was at the Dodgers game the other night, and a fan came up. It was a guy and his wife, probably late twenties, early thirties.” he recalled. “We take our picture, and he’s like, ‘I love your band. Grew up on your band.’ He’s like, ‘Dude, is there any way, any way at all?’ And I’m like, ‘Any way for what?’ And he’s like, ‘Is there any chance of a Blink-182 reunion tour with Tom back in the band at all?’ And he had such hope and desperation in his eyes, and I just wanted to put my hand on his shoulder and say, ‘My friend, just you wait. Just wait three, four more days.'”

Hoppus then jokingly added, “I should have taken his name and should have just posted it on Instagram, been like, ‘This is for you Steve. Great idea.'”

Blink haven't detailed their new album just yet, but its lead single "Edging" comes out Friday (October 14). They joined TikTok to preview the new song, and share a hilarious video.