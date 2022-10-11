Blink-182 Officially Reunite With Tom DeLonge For Exciting Announcements

It's finally happening! Blink-182 has officially reunited with Tom DeLonge. On Tuesday, October 11th, the band took to Instagram, which had previously been wiped in anticipation of the announcement, to share a suggestive video that confirmed a massive world tour with the original lineup: Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and DeLonge.

In addition to their world tour, the band also announced a new song called "Edging" which is set to drop on Friday, October 14th. According to NME, Friday's release will mark the first time in a decade that DeLonge, Hoppus, and Baker had been in a studio working on music together. A full-length studio album is also in the works.