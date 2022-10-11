Blink-182 Officially Reunite With Tom DeLonge For Exciting Announcements

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's finally happening! Blink-182 has officially reunited with Tom DeLonge. On Tuesday, October 11th, the band took to Instagram, which had previously been wiped in anticipation of the announcement, to share a suggestive video that confirmed a massive world tour with the original lineup: Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and DeLonge.

In addition to their world tour, the band also announced a new song called "Edging" which is set to drop on Friday, October 14th. According to NME, Friday's release will mark the first time in a decade that DeLonge, Hoppus, and Baker had been in a studio working on music together. A full-length studio album is also in the works.

Blink-182's world tour will kick off in March of 2023 and conclude in February 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 A.M. local time Monday, October 17th. You can purchase tickets for the North American dates at ticketmaster.com. Check out their full list of tour dates below:

LATIN AMERICA

+ Support from Wallows

  • March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)
  • March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+
  • March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)
  • March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)
  • March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA
  • March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)
  • March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)
  • March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+
  • April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

* Support from Turnstile

  • May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*
  • May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
  • May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*
  • May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*
  • May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*
  • May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*
  • May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*
  • May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
  • May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*
  • May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*
  • May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*
  • May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*
  • May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*
  • May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*
  • May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival
  • Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*
  • Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium*
  • Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*
  • Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*
  • Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*
  • Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*
  • Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*
  • Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*
  • Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*
  • Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*
  • Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*
  • Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*
  • Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
  • Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*
  • Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*
  • Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*
  • Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*
  • Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

UK AND EUROPE 

^ Support from The Story So Far

  • Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^
  • Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^
  • Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^
  • Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^
  • Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^
  • Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^
  • Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^
  • Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^
  • Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^
  • Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^
  • Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^
  • Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^
  • Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^
  • Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^
  • Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^
  • Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^
  • Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^
  • Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^
  • Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^
  • Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^
  • Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^
  • Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)

! Support from Rise Against

  • Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!
  • Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!
  • Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!
  • Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!
  • Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!
  • Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!
  • Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!
blink-182
