Minnesota Man Arrested With Socks Full Of Something That Wasn't Feet

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 12, 2022

Photo: Dakota County Jail

A Minnesota man was recently found with more than 100 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl stuffed in his socks, according to FOX News.

An officer from the Burnsville Police Department drove though the parking lot of the InTown Extended Stay at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (October 8), according to FOX News. When the officer ran the license plate of a motor vehicle there, he learned the vehicle had been reported stolen. After backup arrived, the officer ordered any occupants to exit the vehicle, but no one came out. Officers later approached the vehicle and found 24-year-old Qadar Mohamed Aden alone inside.

After they ordered him out of the vehicle, officers found plastic baggies containing pills in Aden's left and right socks, as well as in his jacket pocket.

"Although the pills were identified by their markings as oxycodone, the officer knew that pills with similar markings are commonly counterfeit and often contain fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance," the complaint says. "The substance inside the baggie field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and weighed approximately 1.51 grams." 

Aden is now facing two felony counts, and a detention order to keep him behind bars was issued Tuesday (October 11), according to FOX News.

