Minnesota Teen Charged After Luring Victim Into Home, Filming Fatal Assault

Murder charges were filed against a Minneapolis teenager who was allegedly asked by her boyfriend to lure a man into their home and record of video of the fatal assault, according to Bring Me The News.

17-year-old Qurionna Kanera Young has been charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 19-year-old Jaegger David, according to Bring Me The News. Young made her first court appearance Monday (October 10) and her next hearing is scheduled for November 2.

David was found brutally beaten in an apartment hallway this past month, according to Bring Me The News. This cause of death was severe head trauma.

The charges, which were filed this week in Hennepin County, accuse Young of luring David to their apartment in the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. That's where here boyfriend, 19-year-old Emmanuel Troy Davis, allegedly attacked him. Davis was charged in April for David's murder.

Police in Minneapolis learned of a disturbing video on March 6 that was shared on Facebook and sent to a number of people, according to Bring Me The News. It was posted on the victim's Facebook account. The video shows David lying unconscious on the ground while a man, identified as Davis, assaults him. A girl, identified as Young, can be heard laughing in the background.