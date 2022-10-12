Paris Hilton Recounts Sexual Abuse At Utah School: 'They Held Me Down'

She continued in a Twitter thread, "Sleep-deprived & heavily medicated, I didn’t understand what was happening. I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs & submit to cervical exams. I cried while they held me down & said, "No!" They just said, "Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you’ll go to Obs."

"This was a recurring experience not only for me but for other #survivors. I was violated & I am crying as I type this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused. My childhood was stolen from me & it kills me this is still happening to other innocent children."

"It's important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal & help put an end to this abuse. Watch the @NYTimes video that shares my story & deeply disturbing information about Provo Canyon School’s owners Universal Health Services," she said before concluding with, "Help me #ShutDownProvo #UHSTakeAction."